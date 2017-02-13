Your Call: Immigration policy: Lessons from the past

Today, we begin a weeklong series on America’s Immigration and refugee policies. Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, his plans to deport millions of undocumented, building the wall, and shutting the border to tens of thousands of refugees has become one of the pillars of his domestic agenda.

Looking back at the history of US immigration, how has America treated its immigrants? What does history tell us?

Guests:

Kevin Johnson, Dean of the School of Law, Mabie-Apallas Professor of Public Interest Law and Chicanao Studies at the UCD, and the author of Immigration Law and the US-Mexico Border

Lucy Salyer, associate professor of history at the University of New Hampshire, and the author of Laws Harsh as Tigers: Chinese Immigrants and the Shaping of Modern Immigration Law

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Donald Trump meet Wong Kim Ark, the Chinese American cook who is the father of ‘birthright citizenship’

The Conversation: Trump’s immigration policies will pick up where Obama’s left off

The Conversation: History shows Trump will face legal challenges to​ detaining immigrants

Smithsonian : The Injustice of Japanese-American Internment Camps Resonates Strongly to This Day

LA Times: Watch Muslim kids read letters from Japanese internment camp survivors