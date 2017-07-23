Your Call: Julie Rehmeyer's long road to recovery from chronic fatigue syndrome

We’ll have a conversation with award-winning science journalist Julie Rehmeyer about her new memoir, Through the Shadowlands: A Science Writer's Odyssey into an Illness Science Doesn't Understand.

Rehmeyer spent years battling chronic fatigue syndrome. Her quest to heal her body led her to remove mold from her environment, leave the Bay Area, and a take a solo expedition to Death Valley. =

Guest:

Julie Rehmeyer, award-winning mathematics and science writer, and the author of “Through the Shadowlands: A Science Writer’s Odyssey into an Illness Science Doesn’t Understand”

Web Resources:

Julie Rehmeyer

New Yorker: A Memoir of Chronic Fatigue Illustrates the Failures of Medical Research

The NY Times: Getting It Wrong on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome