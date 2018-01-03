Your Call: Life as a first-generation college student

Wednesday January 3, 2018's broadcast of Your Call

How are students who are the first in their family to go to college faring?

First generation college students enroll and graduate at lower rates than students whose parents graduated from college. What are the biggest challenges first generation students face? We'll speak with students about their experience, challenges, surprises, and what they're excited about as they return to classes.

Guests:

Curtavia Gill, first year student at UC Merced and a Student Rising Above scholar

Claudia De La Cruz, first year student at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo and Student Rising Above scholar

Centurion Barron, first year student at UC Merced and a Student Rising Above scholar

Elienai Pool, hoping to transfer to Cal State East Bay

Web Resource:

Students Rising Above