Your Call: Media and journalism in 2016

On the December 23rd edition of Your Call, it’s our media roundtable. This week, on the last media roundtable of 2016, we will discuss how the media’s mostly uncritical incessant coverage of Donald Trump and what they have learned from his electoral college victory.

What has changed since the election? We’ll also discuss the role of journalism in today’s fragmented media landscape. What journalism stood out in 2016? And where did journalists fall short? Join us on live at 10 am with Rose Aguilar and you

Guests:

Daniel Denvir, freelance journalist

Lee Fang, investigative journalist, covering money and politics for the Intercept

Eileen Truax, Mexican journalist and the author of Dreamers: An Immigrant Generation’s Fight for their American Dream