Your Call

Your Call: Media coverage of confirmation hearings & perspectives from Europe and Mexico

By & Helena Murphy 39 minutes ago
Your Call
    An anti-Trump mural on the Mexican side of the border

On the next Your Call, we’ll bring you a two hour special edition of the media roundtable. In the first hour, we’ll discuss reactions to Donald Trump’s Presidency in the Europe and Mexico. We'll also talk about coverage of the confirmation hearings. Join us live from at 10am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar and you.

Guests: 

Sarah Jaffe, staff writer at In These Times and the co-host of Dissent magazine’s Belabored podcast

D.D. Guttenplan, The Nation‘s Editor-at-Large

Eileen Truax, Mexican journalist and author of Dreamers: The Fight of a Generation for its American Dream

Web Resources:

Alternet: Don’t Just March This Inauguration—Strike!

The Nation: Americans Deserve to Know the Specific Allegations on Trump and Russia

Eileen Truax

IBT: Trump hasn't been sworn in yet, but Mexico is already reeling

