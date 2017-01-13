Your Call: Media coverage of confirmation hearings & Trump's conflict of interest

On this week's Friday Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss the coverage of Iranian president Hashemi Rafsanjani’s legacy.

We’ll also look at coverage of this week’s confirmation hearings, Donald Trump’s conflict of interests, and his hostility toward journalists and media organizations. Join us live at 10 am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar and you.

Guests :

Borzou Daragahi, Middle East correspondent for BuzzFeed News

Paul Blumenthal, reporter at The Huffington Post covering campaign finance and money-in-politics.



John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent with the Nation

Web Resources :

Huffington Post: Head Of Ethics Office Says Donald Trump’s Conflict-Of-Interest Plan Is ‘Meaningless’



The Nation: Rex Tillerson Would Put the Dollar Sign on the American Flag



Buzzfeed: The Death Of Iran’s Former President Comes At A Trying Time For Moderates



The Slate : All that stands between Trump and All That Stand Between Trump and Major Ethics Lapses Are Political Norms. Oh God.