Your Call: Media coverage of immigration, the ICE raids, & resistance

On this week's media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of immigration and the recent ICE raids. More than 680 immigrants have been arrested across the country.

The fear of arrest and deportation has led to people taking dangerous journeys seeking asylum in Canada in the freezing cold. How are the media covering the plight of refugees and immigrants and why they risk everything to travel to the US knowing they could be deported?

Guests:

Nicholas Keung, reporter for the Toronto Star covering immigration, refugee, migrant and diversity issues

Roque Planas, national reporter for the Huffington Post covering Latin American and Latino issues

Julio Ricardo Varela, senior digital editor for Latino USA, and founder of LatinoRebels.com

Web Resources:

Hamilton Spectator: Ottawa should suspend refugee pact with U.S., Harvard report says

Latino USA: While a DREAMer Is Detained, Colorado Mother Publicly Takes Sanctuary to Fight Her Own Deportation

Huffington Post: U.S. Gets A Taste Of Life Without Immigrants In Nationwide Protests