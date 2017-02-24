Your Call: Media coverage of the resistance at Standing Rock & Trump's new national security advisor

This week, we’ll discuss coverage of Donald Trump's new national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. Who is McMaster? We’ll also talk about the forced evacuation of the remaining Native Americans and their allies at Standing Rock. Yesterday, 10 people were reportedly arrest.

How have the media covered the struggle of the largest gathering of Native Americans in recent history joining forces to oppose the $3.8 billion dollar Dakota Access oil pipeline?

Guests:

Lynda Mape, reporter with the Seattle Times covering the environment, natural history, and Native American tribes

Simon Moya-Smith, culture editor of Indian Country Today, and a contributor to CNN

Andrew Cockburn, Washington editor for Harper’s magazine, and the author of Kill Chain: The Rise of the High-Tech Assassins

