Your Call: Media coverage Trump's first 100 days

This week, we’ll discuss coverage of Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. Since inauguration, he has signed 32 executive orders, covering everything from repealing the Affordable Care Act to the building of a border wall to weakening of environmental, and financial regulations.

How are media covering Trump’s presidency, his policies, and conflicts of interests?

Guests:

Nancy Youssef, national security correspondent with BuzzFeed News

Lesley Clark, national correspondent for McClatchy Newspapers

Will Bunch, veteran political journalist and columnist for Philadelphia Daily News, and author of its popular blog, Attytood

Web Resources:

Buzzfeed: Two US Troops Died In The Ramped Up Fight Against ISIS In Afghanistan

Philadelphia Daily News: It will take years to undo damage from Trump's 1st 100 days

McClatchy: Moderate Republicans could derail the revived Obamacare repeal bill