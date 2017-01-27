Your Call: Media coverage of Trump's first week in office & U.S.-Mexican relations

This week, on the media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Donald Trump’s executive actions. The administration ordered the EPA to stop communicating with the public and giving out grants. Trump also says he will bring back torture and black sites.

And Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled next week’s meeting with Trump after tensions rose over the wall and his administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown. Join us live at 10am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

Jack Cushman, editor and reporter for Inside Climate News, and the author of Keystone and Beyond: Tar Sands and the National Interest in the Era of Climate Change

Ioan Grillo, journalist, and the author of Gangster Warlords: Drug Dollars, Killing Fields and the New Politics of Latin America

Scott Horton, contributing editor at Harper’s Magazine, and the author of Lords of Secrecy: The National Security Elite and America's Stealth Foreign Policy

