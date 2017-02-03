Your Call: Media coverage of Trump's immigration ban & the future of the Supreme Court

On this week’s weekly media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Donlad Trump’s executive order on immigration, which bans people from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the US.

We will also talk about Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. How are the media reporting on the Court’s future rulings on key issues including affirmative action, LGBT rights, and abortion?

Guests:

Michael Doyle, reporter in DC bureau of McClatchy Newspapers covering the Supreme Court and other federal courts as well as California politics

Farnaz Fassihi, senior writer at the Wall Street Journal

Jodi Jacobson, editor in chief of the online publication Rewire

Web Resources:

McClatchy Washington Bureau: Here's what stands between Judge Neil Gorsuch and a Supreme Court seat

Rewire: Trump Nominates Birth Control Benefit Foe Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

The Wall Street Journal: Trump White House Puts Iran ‘On Notice’ After Missile Launch