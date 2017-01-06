Your Call: Media coverage of violence against Myanmar’s Rohingya & Affordable Care Act

This week, we’ll discuss media coverage of state sanctioned violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar. More than 20,000 people have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh.

We will also talk about the Republican plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. How are reporters covering Obamacare? And given that the Republicans have no alternatives, how are the media hold them accountable? Join us live at 10 am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar and you.

Guests:

Paul Mooney, award winning freelance journalist

Will Bunch, senior writer for the Philadelphia Daily News and author of its popular blog, Attytood

Trudy Lieberman, longtime contributing editor to the Columbia Journalism Review. She also blogs for Health News Review

Web Resources:

Paul Mooney

Philly.com: What's up, Doc (and Mr. Mayor), with the Trump flirtations?

The Republic: Changes to health care could mean higher costs, less coverage

CNN: 'The Rohingya Alan Kurdi': Will the world take notice now?

The Guardian: Is Rohingya persecution caused by business interests rather than religion?

The Guardian: Senators demand inquiry into whether Trump pick broke insider trading laws