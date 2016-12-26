Your Call: A natural history of trees in American cities

On the next Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with historian Jill Jonnes about her new book Urban Forests: A Natural History of Trees and People in the American Cityscape.

She says the modern American city is a great place to look at and learn about trees because this fundamentally unnatural environment has a far bigger variety than any crowded forest. Trees play an important role in our cityscapes, but most of us take them for granted. Join us live at 10am with Rose Aguilar.

Guest:

Jill Jonnes, historian, and author of Urban Forests: A Natural History of Trees and People in the American Cityscape

Web Resources:

Jill Jonnes