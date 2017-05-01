Your Call: A new labor movement for the 21st century

We’ll mark May 1st, International Workers Day by speaking with labor organizer Jonathan Rosenblum about his new book Beyond $15: Immigrant Workers, Faith Activists, and the Revival of the Labor Movement
It’s the inside story of Seattle’s successful fight to become the first city to set a $15 minimum wage, and a guide to building a powerful and inclusive labor movement
Guest:
Jonathan Rosenblum, union and community organizer, and the author of Beyond $15: Immigrant Workers, Faith Activists, and the Revival of the Labor Movement
Web Resources:
Book talk with Jonathan Rosenblum: UC Berkeley Labor Center
Salon: The fight for $15 is a fight for power: What corporations really stand to lose when minimum wage increases