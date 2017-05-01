Your Call: A new labor movement for the 21st century

We’ll mark May 1st, International Workers Day by speaking with labor organizer Jonathan Rosenblum about his new book Beyond $15: Immigrant Workers, Faith Activists, and the Revival of the Labor Movement

It’s the inside story of Seattle’s successful fight to become the first city to set a $15 minimum wage, and a guide to building a powerful and inclusive labor movement

Guest:

Jonathan Rosenblum, union and community organizer, and the author of Beyond $15: Immigrant Workers, Faith Activists, and the Revival of the Labor Movement

Web Resources:

Jonathan Rosenblum

Book talk with Jonathan Rosenblum: UC Berkeley Labor Center

Salon: The fight for $15 is a fight for power: What corporations really stand to lose when minimum wage increases