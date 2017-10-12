Your Call: North Bay fire relief efforts, how and where you can find help and lend a hand

We’ll discuss the ongoing fires ravaging the North Bay.

Northern California fires have killed at least 23 people. Evacuations orders have been made for Santa Rosa and Napa and their surrounding areas, as well as Fairfield and elsewhere in Sonoma County. We’ll get an update on where those affected can find help and on what you can do to help.

Guests:

Omar Medina, Community Activist and volunteer with North Bay Organizing Project

Sara Sass, volunteer coordinating North Bay relief efforts

Kurtis Alexander, Reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

Web Resources:

Volunteer/Donation/Evacuee Info

2017 NorCAL FIRE INFOSITE

Sonoma County Fire Info

Petaluma Proud

The Press Democrat

San Francisco Chronicle: Live updates

NBC News: FULL LIST: North Bay fire evacuation centers, road closures, school closures

Sacramento Bee: Roundup of California fires: Details, maps, other information