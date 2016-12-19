Your Call: North Carolina GOP power grab -- What's next?

The December 19, 2016 broadcast of Your Call

On the next Your Call, what's next for North Carolina? The Republican legislature has passed last-minute legislation aimed at stripping powers from incoming Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and the state's Supreme Court.

There has been civil disobedience at the statehouse in Raleigh, and incoming Governor Cooper says he'll sue to reverse the laws. What does the struggle in North Carolina mean for the state of US democracy under Donald Trump? Join the conversation live at 10 am, with Rose Aguilar and you.

Guests:

Timothy Tyson, senior research scholar at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University

Mark Joseph Stern, writer for Slate

