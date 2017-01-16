Your Call: Obama's economic legacy

We’ll continue our weeklong series looking at President Obama’s legacy by focusing on the economy and the 2008 financial crisis.

The administration responded with a $700 billion bailout for Wall Street. At the same time, over nine million families lost property as the result of the housing bubble. How did President Obama address the crisis and its effects? And what is he leaving for Donald Trump? Join the conversation live at 10 am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar and you.

Guests:

Mary Kreiner Ramirez, professor of Law at Washburn University School of Law, and co-author of The Case for the Corporate Death Penalty: Restoring Law and Order on Wall Street

David Dayen, contributing writer to Salon and a weekly columnist for the Fiscal Times, and author of Chain of Title: How Three Ordinary Americans Uncovered Wall Street’s Great Foreclosure Fraud

