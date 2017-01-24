Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: "Organizing for power" with Jane McAlevey

By & 9 minutes ago
Your Call

What is the future of the labor movement? Dr. Jane McAlevey joins us to discuss her new book No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, labor union members make up only 11.1 percent of American workers. McAlevey argues that meaningful change can only happen with organizing that puts ordinary people at the center of their own struggle. What are most effective strategies to create a vibrant labor movement?

Guest:

Dr. Jane McAlevey, author of No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age

Web Resource:

Jane McAlevey

 

We'll begin a weeklong series discussing how a broad coalition of civil society and labor organizations are organizing against Donald Trump's anti-democratic agenda.

For the month of January Your Call's "must read" is Jane Mcalevey's No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age.  Read it, then join the conversation on Tuesday, January 24th at 10 AM PST. 

On Saturday, more than three million people gathered in cities around the country to oppose Donald Trump's sexist and racist agenda and to raise their voices about reproductive rights, economic justice, the environment, and many other crucial issues. It's said to be the largest march in US history. Marches also took place across the globe.