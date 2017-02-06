Your Call: Organizing for power in the new gilded age

We'll rebroadcast our conversatioin with Dr. Jane McAlevey about her new book No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, labor union members make up only 11.1 percent of American workers. McAlevey argues that meaningful change can only happen with organizing that puts ordinary people at the center of their own struggle. What are most effective strategies to create a vibrant labor movement?

Guest:

Dr. Jane McAlevey, author of No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age

Web Resource:

Jane McAlevey