Your Call

Your Call: Outspent but not outdone, how Massachusetts’ teachers defeated a charter school expansion

By Laura Flynn 36 minutes ago
  Massachusetts Teachers Association
How did a teacher-led coalition defeat a charter school expansion initiative despite being outspent by dark money and out-of-state contributions?

In November, 62 percent of voters said no to a Massachusetts' measure that would have allowed up to 12 new charter schools each year. Wall Street execs, the Walton Foundation, and others funded the pro-charter side with nearly $26 million, while teachers unions spent $15 million.

Guest:

Barbara Madeloni, the president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association

Web Resources:

Massachusetts Teachers Association: MTA backs campaign to fight charter cap lift

International Business Times: Wall Street Firms Make Money From Teachers' Pensions — And Fund Charter Schools Fight

International Business Times: Wall Street Money For Charter Schools Fight: Teachers Unions File Complaint About Gov. Baker And Anti-Corruption Rules

In These Times: Massachusetts Teachers Defeat Charter School Expansion: “We Took On the Corporate Giants and Won”

In These Times: Massachusetts Teachers Unions Battle the Dark Money Behind a Pro-Charter Ballot Measure

WBUR: Where The Money Comes From In The Fight Over Charter Schools

Washington Post: How messed up is California’s charter school sector? You won’t believe how much.

 

