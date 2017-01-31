Your Call: Outspent but not outdone, how Massachusetts’ teachers defeated a charter school expansion

How did a teacher-led coalition defeat a charter school expansion initiative despite being outspent by dark money and out-of-state contributions?

In November, 62 percent of voters said no to a Massachusetts' measure that would have allowed up to 12 new charter schools each year. Wall Street execs, the Walton Foundation, and others funded the pro-charter side with nearly $26 million, while teachers unions spent $15 million.

Guest:

Barbara Madeloni, the president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association

