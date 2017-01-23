Your Call: Peace and Positivity at the Women's March

What happens now that the Women's March is over?

On Saturday January 21st 2017, more than 3 million people gathered in Washington, D.C. and in cities around the country and the world to mount a roaring rebuttal to the inauguration of President Trump.

The Women’s March drew support from unlikely allies. Will the collaboration continue?

Guests:

Micah White, author of ‘The End of Protest’ and award-winning activist who co-created Occupy Wall Street, a global social movement.

Ruth McFarlane, Director of Development & Community Engagement for National Centre for Lesbian Rights.

Web Resources:

The LA Times : Who started the march? One woman

The Guardian : Without a path from protest to power the Women’s March will end up like Occupy

The Atlantic : These Pro Lifers are headed to the Women’s March on Washington

Vox : Why the Women's March on Washington is so popular, in one poll

The Guardian : ‘Silenced' conservatives vow to stay home

The Wall Street Journal : Donald Trump Least Popular New President in at Least a Generation, Poll Finds

Al Jazeera : Bikers for Trump arrive for inauguration with fanfare

Estimated Attendance Figures Collected by Jeremy Pressman (@djpressman, U of Connecticut) and Erica Chenoweth (@EricaChenoweth, U of Denver).