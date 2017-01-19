Related Program: 
Your Call: President Obama's immigration legacy

By & Laura Flynn 1 hour ago
  March 21st, 2010 Immigration March in DC
    SEIU

What is President Barack Obama’s legacy on immigration?

Over the past eight years, more than 2.4 million people have been deported. That’s more than Obama's predecessors. At the same time, he created DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Since 2012, DACA has allowed more than 740,000 undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children to receive a work permit and temporary protection from deportation. How do you grade Obama’s immigration record?

Guests:

Catherine Tactaquin, executive director and a co-founder of the National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

Randy Capps, director of research for US Programs at the Migration Policy Institute

Web Resources:

National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

The Migration Policy Institute

National Immigration Law Center

 

