Your Call: President Obama's environmental legacy

What is President Barack Obama’s environmental legacy?

He protected a record 553 million acres of natural habitat, more than any other president. He banned new oil and gas drilling in large areas of the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean, set the first national limit on carbon pollution, and invested billions in clean energy technology. Oil and gas production also soared during his presidency. And he approved more than 1,500 offshore fracking permits in the Gulf of Mexico. How do you grade Obama’s environmental record?

Guests:

May Boeve, Executive Director of 350.org

Matt Keller, Senior Director, Conservation of the Wilderness Society

Andrew Revkin, senior reporter for climate and related issues at ProPublica

