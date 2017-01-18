Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: President Obama's environmental legacy

By & Laura Flynn 7 minutes ago
Your Call
  • Bears Ears National Monument, among more than 553 million acres of federal lands and waters extended protection by President Obama
    Bureau of Land Management

What is President Barack Obama’s environmental legacy?

He protected a record 553 million acres of natural habitat, more than any other president. He banned new oil and gas drilling in large areas of the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean, set the first national limit on carbon pollution, and invested billions in clean energy technology. Oil and gas production also soared during his presidency. And he approved more than 1,500 offshore fracking permits in the Gulf of Mexico. How do you grade Obama’s environmental record?

Guests:

May Boeve, Executive Director of 350.org

Matt Keller, Senior Director, Conservation of the Wilderness Society

Andrew Revkin, senior reporter for climate and related issues at ProPublica

Web Resources:

350.org

InsideClimate News: 2016: Obama's Climate Legacy Marked by Triumphs and Lost Opportunities

Huffington Post: Obama’s Climate Change Legacy Is Impressive, Imperfect And Vulnerable

Washington Post: With new monuments in Nevada, Utah, Obama adds to his environmental legacy

Environment 360: Obama’s Environmental Legacy: How Much Can Trump Undo?

Scientific American: Obama Has Done More for Clean Energy Than You Think

The Washington Post: President Obama bans oil drilling in large areas of Atlantic and Arctic oceans

