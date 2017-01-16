Your Call: President Obama's foreign policy legacy

What is President Obama’s foreign policy legacy? We’ll reflect with two prominent foreign policy scholars Boston University’s Andrew Bacevich, and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government Stephen Walt.
In 2008, he promised to end the Iraq War and to win the war in Afghanistan, 8 years later, what is his legacy ? Join us live at 10 am, on Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.
Guests :
Andrew Bacevich, professor of International Relations and History at Boston University
Stephen Walt, Robert and Renee Belfer Professor of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government
