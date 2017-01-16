Your Call: President Obama's foreign policy legacy

Related Program: 
What is President Obama’s foreign policy legacy? We’ll reflect with two prominent foreign policy scholars Boston University’s  Andrew Bacevich, and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government Stephen Walt.

 ﻿In 2008, he promised to end the Iraq War and to win the war in Afghanistan, 8 years later, what is his legacy ? Join us live at 10 am, on Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.   

Andrew Bacevich, professor of International Relations and History at Boston University

Stephen Walt, Robert and Renee Belfer Professor of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government

The Nation : How decades of disappointment won the election for Donald Trump

Foreign Policy : Stealing Elections Is All In The Game

Foreign Policy : Syria Will Stain Obama’s Legacy Forever 

Focus Economics : Economic Snapshot of Sub Saharan Africa 

New York Times : Donald Trump’s Foreign Policy Team : Built to Fail 

The Guardian : America dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016. What a bloody end to Obama's reign

 

 

