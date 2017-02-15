Your Call: Principles for humanitarian immigration policies

We continue our weeklong immigration series by talking about what a fair and humane immigration policy would look like.

By the end of 2015, a record 65.3 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide. An estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the United States. Last year, nearly 85,000 refugees were resettled in the country. Immigrants and communities are struggling with fear over the consequences of being detained, jailed, and deported. What would a humane immigration system look like?

Guests:

Bill Ong Hing, professor of law at the University of San Francisco and professor of law emeritus, UC Davis, and author of Ethical Borders—NAFTA, Globalization and Mexican Migration and Deporting Our Souls—Values, Morality, and Immigration Policy

Catherine Tactaquin, executive director and a co-founder of the National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

Web Resources:

Unitarian Universalist Association: Principles of humane immigration reform

Harvard Humanitarian Initiative: Statement on Immigration & Refugee Executive Order

National Immigration Law Center

American Friends Service Committee: Immigrant rights

The Atlantic: Fleeing by the Millions: Migration Crises Around the World

The Washington Post: RAISING BARRIERS

Time: See Every Executive Order Donald Trump Has Signed Since Becoming President