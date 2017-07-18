Your Call: Is This Really Organic?

How do you know your organic food is really organic?

There are some problems with the US Department of Agriculture’s organic standards.

One major one is the federal government allows farmers to hire and pay their own inspectors to certify them as “USDA organic.” And as the industry blows up, some mega-farms seem to be taking advantage of the lax enforcement.

We’re going to hear about recent investigations into abuse of the organic labelling system, in relation to milk, eggs, and soybeans...and as these scandals come to light, they could potentially damage consumer confidence in organic food, and threaten the existence of small organic farmers who are doing everything right.

Guests:

Peter Whoriskey, Washington Post journalist

Paige Tomaselli, Senior Attorney with the Center for Food Safety

Web Resources:

“Why the hell am I paying more for this?” Major egg operation houses “USDA Organic” hens at three per square foot

Millions of pounds of apparently fake ‘organic’ grains convince the food industry there may be a problem

The labels said ‘organic.’ But these massive imports of corn and soybeans weren’t.

Why your ‘organic’ milk may not be organic

How millions of cartons of ‘organic’ milk contain an oil brewed in industrial vats of algae

Center for Food Safety

Rep. Chellie Pingree: We Must Act to Protect Integrity of the Certified Organic Label