Your Call: San Francisco Mime Troupe Launches “Walls”

For the past 58 years, the San Francisco Mime Troupe has been fighting oppression by creating socially relevant theater and making us laugh at the absurdities of contemporary life.

If you’ve never seen the Mime Troupe, they’re not actual mimes. They use the word 'mime' in the ancient sense: to mimic. They talk. They sing. And they make a lot of noise.

This year's performance, 'Walls,' asks: How can a nation of mostly immigrants declare war on immigration?

We'll discuss the latest show and art in these turbulent and surreal times.

Guests:

Michael Gene Sullivan, SF Mime Troupe writer & Collective Member

Marilet Martinez, SF Mime Troupe actor

Web Resources:

San Francisco Mime Troupe

Michael Gene Sullivan