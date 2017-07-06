Your Call: Sexual Harassment at Work

Accusations of sexual harassment helped bring down Uber’s CEO, Travis Kalanick. His story reignited criticism of the tech world as an unfriendly place for women to work.

But this is way bigger than tech, and issues related to immigration and minimum wage mean that low paid women are often trapped in uncomfortable and abusive situations.

Are high-profile cases like Uber, and Bill O'Reilly changing companies responsiveness? And what’s the effect of having a President who has been caught on tape bragging about sexual assault?

Guests:

Noreen Farrell, executive director of Equal Rights Advocates

Kelly Dermody, attorney and chair of Lieff Cabraser’s employment practice group.

