Your Call: The state of senior services

What’s being done to address senior poverty? What resources are available for seniors?
The number of California residents 65 and older living in poverty increased by 85 percent between 1999 and 2014, according to Sacramento Bee analysis. Many seniors depend on Social Security as their primary source of income, but it’s not enough to cover the rising cost of housing, food, and medication. What’s being done to lift seniors out of poverty?
Guests:
Wendy Peterson, director of the Senior Services Coalition of Alameda County
Sue Horst, director of the San Francisco Senior Center
John Paul Watts, retiree
Web Resources:
Senior Services Coalition of Alameda County
Sacramento Bee: Poverty rate jumps among California seniors
UC Berkeley Labor Center: Aging California’s Retirement Crisis: State and Local Indicators
Justice in Aging: Aging, Women and Poverty in California
Congress of California Seniors
Center for Elders’ Independence