Your Call: The state of senior services

What’s being done to address senior poverty? What resources are available for seniors?

The number of California residents 65 and older living in poverty increased by 85 percent between 1999 and 2014, according to Sacramento Bee analysis. Many seniors depend on Social Security as their primary source of income, but it’s not enough to cover the rising cost of housing, food, and medication. What’s being done to lift seniors out of poverty?

Guests:

Wendy Peterson, director of the Senior Services Coalition of Alameda County

Sue Horst, director of the San Francisco Senior Center

John Paul Watts, retiree

Web Resources:

Senior Services Coalition of Alameda County

San Francisco Senior Center

Sacramento Bee: Poverty rate jumps among California seniors

UC Berkeley Labor Center: Aging California’s Retirement Crisis: State and Local Indicators

Justice in Aging: Aging, Women and Poverty in California

Congress of California Seniors

Center for Elders’ Independence

Felton Institute

Justice in Aging

National Council on Aging

Legal Assistance for Seniors