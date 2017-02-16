Your Call: Stepping up and organizing for immigrant rights

We continue our weeklong series on immigration by talking about how to respond and be an ally at a time when immigrants face heightened threats and racism.

Last week, ICE officials arrested more than 600 people across the country. Immigrants say their communities are living in fear, but they are preparing for continued raids. They are also taking to the streets, sharing their stories, and taking part in trainings. What is most effective?

Guests:

Maru Mora Villalpando, community organizer and founder of Latino Advocacy

Jonathan Blazer, advocacy and policy counsel for the ACLU

Aura Bogado, writer based in Los Angeles

Web Resources:

48 Hills: San Francisco braces for possible immigration raids, training volunteers

ACLU: Immigrant Rights

#Not1More

Teen Vogue: 6 Ways to Be an Ally to Immigrants and Refugees

The Nation: ﻿ Don’t Just Grieve for Immigrants—Fight for Immigrants

The Washington Post: RAISING BARRIERS

Time: See Every Executive Order Donald Trump Has Signed Since Becoming President