Your Call: Steve Bannon, the man behind Donald Trump

How is Steve Bannon shaping the executive branch?

Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist, Bannon is credited with drafting the first wave of executive orders. This includes orders barring immigrants entry from seven Muslim majority countries and appointing Bannon a member of the National Security Council -- an unprecedented elevation of a political advisor to a forum that weights decisions about war.

The former executive of the alt-right platform Breitbart News, Bannon questions legal immigration and views Islam and China as primary threats. How much power does he wield?

Sarah Posner, reporter with the Investigative Fund at the Nation Institute

