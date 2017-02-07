Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: Steve Bannon, the man behind Donald Trump

By & Laura Flynn
Your Call
  • Steve Bannon
    Steve Bannon
    Don Irvine / Used Under CC / Wikimedia

How is Steve Bannon shaping the executive branch?

Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist, Bannon is credited with drafting the first wave of executive orders. This includes orders barring immigrants entry from seven Muslim majority countries and appointing Bannon a member of the National Security Council -- an unprecedented elevation of a political advisor to a forum that weights decisions about war.

The former executive of the alt-right platform Breitbart News, Bannon questions legal immigration and views Islam and China as primary threats. How much power does he wield?

Guest:

Sarah Posner, reporter with the Investigative Fund at the Nation Institute

Web Resources:

Daily Kos: Senate Committee now taking calls on Bannon's appointment to Security Council! Here's contact info

The New York Times: I Was on the National Security Council. Bannon Doesn’t Belong There.

Fresh Air: Exploring The Nationalistic And Christian Right Influences On Trump

Mother Jones: How Donald Trump's New Campaign Chief Created an Online Haven for White Nationalists

The Daily Wire: I Know Trump's New Campaign Chairman, Steve Bannon. Here's What You Need To Know.

The Nation: ﻿ Leaked Draft of Trump’s Religious Freedom Order Reveals Sweeping Plans to Legalize Discrimination

The New York Times: Trump and Staff Rethink Tactics After Stumbles

The New York Times: What Trump’s Changes Mean for the National Security Council

The Daily Wire: 3 Thoughts On Steve Bannon As White House 'Chief Strategist'

USA Today: Steve Bannon’s own words show sharp break on security issues

New York Times: President Bannon

