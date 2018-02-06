Your Call: The struggle for renters rights in California

California’s housing affordability crisis continues, and doesn’t seem to be getting any better. There’s an effort brewing to repeal the 1995 Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act, and many cities, even far from the urban core, are considering passing rent control laws. We hear from tenants and landlord advocates, and see if there’s any common ground about how to address this increasingly dire situation.

Guests:

Christina Livingston, Executive Director of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE)

Davin Cardenas, co-director of the North Bay Organizing Project

Debra Carlton, senior vice president of public affairs for the California Apartment Association

