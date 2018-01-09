Related Program: 
Your Call: The stunning rise of #metoo -- what’s next?

  • #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and activist Frances Fisher along with many supporters of the movement at the "Take Back The Workplace" march in Hollywood Nov. 12, 2017
    Photo by Chantal Cousineau

From judges and politicians to public radio hosts and actors, the power of the #metoo movement has brought down a wide range of powerful men for harassment and abuse.

Over the next three days, we’ll open the lines and reflect on the stunning rise of this movement. We’ll kick it off by talking about how this happened, what it reveals about power structures in our culture, and what’s next.

Guests:

Lin Farley, coined the term sexual harassment and author of Sexual Shakedopwn: the Sexual Harassment of Women on the Job

Raina Lipsitz, freelance writer and contributor to The Nation magazine, Jewish Currents, and the online editions of Cosmopolitan and Glamour

Web Resource:

Time’s Up

New York Times: I Coined the Term ‘Sexual Harassment.’ Corporations Stole It.

The Nation: 6 Perspectives on the Future of #MeToo

The Nation: Sexual Assault When You’re on the Margins: Can We All Say #MeToo?

Rolling Stones: Time's Up: Golden Globes 2018 Tackles Sexual Assault With Mixed Results

The Atlantic: What the Men Didn't Say

The New York Times: The Best Era for Working Women Was 20 Years Ago

