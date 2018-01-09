Your Call: The stunning rise of #metoo -- what’s next?

From judges and politicians to public radio hosts and actors, the power of the #metoo movement has brought down a wide range of powerful men for harassment and abuse.

Over the next three days, we’ll open the lines and reflect on the stunning rise of this movement. We’ll kick it off by talking about how this happened, what it reveals about power structures in our culture, and what’s next.

Guests:

Lin Farley, coined the term sexual harassment and author of Sexual Shakedopwn: the Sexual Harassment of Women on the Job

Raina Lipsitz, freelance writer and contributor to The Nation magazine, Jewish Currents, and the online editions of Cosmopolitan and Glamour

