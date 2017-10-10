Your Call: Tackling breast cancer

What advancements have been made in the fight against breast cancer?

October marks the 25th anniversary of the pink ribbon breast cancer campaign. This year, over 252,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the US. Over 40,000 women are expected to die from breast cancer this year. What’s been accomplished in the last 25 years?

Guests:

Karuna Jaggar, executive director of Breast Cancer Action

