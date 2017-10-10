Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: Tackling breast cancer

By & Laura Flynn 5 minutes ago
  • technician, shows what is seen during a breast biopsy
    technician, shows what is seen during a breast biopsy
    U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland / Used Under CC

What advancements have been made in the fight against breast cancer?

October marks the 25th anniversary of the pink ribbon breast cancer campaign. This year, over 252,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the US. Over 40,000 women are expected to die from breast cancer this year. What’s been accomplished in the last 25 years?

Guests:

Karuna Jaggar, executive director of Breast Cancer Action

Web Resources:

Breast Cancer Action

Silent Spring Institute

Jezebel: How to Support Breast Cancer Research Without Supporting Komen

The Sister Study

The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

 

Tags: 
breast cancer
Breast Cancer Action
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Our Feel-Good War on Breast Cancer

Related Content

Your Call: What do we know now about breast cancer prevention and treatment?

By Laura Flynn Oct 7, 2015

  On the October 7th edition of Your Call we’re discussing breast cancer prevention, the latest developments in treatment, and where resources are going in the fight against it. 

Dr. Sandra Steingraber says the regulatory system is deaf

By Oct 22, 2015

Is our energy infrastructure causing cancer? 

A Mother And Daughter Confront Their Breast Cancer Risk

By editor May 21, 2013

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has been in the headlines, by her own choice for a change.

Genetic testing showed she was at high risk for breast cancer, so she decided to have a double mastectomy to improve her odds. She revealed her choice, and the thinking behind it, in a recent op-ed in The New York Times.