Your Call: Taking back our healthcare system

How do we take back our healthcare system? Journalist Elisabeth Rosenthal joins us again to discuss solutions for fixing out of control healthcare costs.

In her new book, An American Sickness, Rosenthal meticulously details why Americans pay 2-3 times more for healthcare than other developed countries. She also outlines step-by-step how individually and collectively we can control the cost of healthcare and improve quality of care.

Guest:

Elisabeth Rosenthal, M.D., editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News and author of An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back

Web Resources:

An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back

The New York Times: Paying Till It Hurts

The New York Times: Elisabeth Rosenthal