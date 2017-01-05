Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: Tech workers pledge to protect digital privacy under Donald Trump

By & Laura Flynn
Your Call

How are tech workers planning to resist Donald Trump?

While top tech executives met with Donald Trump last month, thousands of tech workers were signing on to neveragain.tech. It’s a pledge to refuse to build databases of people based on their Constitutionally-protected religious beliefs. The pledge says, “Today we stand together to say: not on our watch, and never again.”

What actions will the tech sector take to resist Trump? If you work in tech, what are you planning?

Guests:

Valerie Aurora, co-organizer of neveragain.tech and a diversity and inclusion consultant at Frame Shift Consulting

Rainey Reitman, activism director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation

Web Resources:

neveragain.tech

The Electronic Frontier Foundation

Wired: Where to Donate to Protect the Internet in 2017

