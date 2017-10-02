Your Call: The thical and social implications of gene editing

CRISPR, the powerful gene editing technique that enables the precise modification of genes, is revolutionizing medicine and biotechnology. It can be used to alter embryonic DNA, delay the aging process, treat cancer and other diseases.

But the high costs and ethical implications have sparked intense debate. When should gene-editing be used? Who will control it? And how can we make sure its benefits are available to all? Join the conversation on the next Your Call, with me, Matt Martin, and you.

Guest:

Dr. Marcy Darnovsky, executive director of the Center for Genetics and Society

Web Resources:

LA Review of Books: Biopower in the Era of Biotech

FiveThirtyEight: The Battle Over CRISPR Could Make Or Break Some Biotech Companies

The NY Times: In Breakthrough, Scientists Edit a Dangerous Mutation From Genes in Human Embryos