Your Call: Through the lens, climate change and conservation photography

By & Laura Flynn 7 hours ago
  • "Last Ice Hunter." Greenland Inuit Naimanngitsoq Kristiansen keeps watch at the edge of the sea ice, waiting for harp seals or walrus to come near
    Cristina Mittermeier

How are photographers documenting the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation?

From declining sea ice in the Arctic to coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef, photographers give us a visual sense of the human toll on the environment. We are seeing major changes in the world’s landscapes. What do photographs reveal about the urgency of addressing climate change? And how are they motivating people to take action?

Guests:

Cristina Mittermeier, marine biologist and photographer specializing in conservation issues surrounding the ocean and indigenous cultures

Luc Forsyth, environmental photojournalist, videographer, and writer exploring the relationships and conflicts between culture, politics, and the environment

Web Resources:

Cristina Mittermeier

Luc Forsyth

Paul Nicklen

Sean Gallagher

Peter Essick

Pete McBride

Sandra Hoyn

Greg Lecoeur

National Geographic

The Washington Post: National Geographic asked photographers to show the impact of climate change, here’s what they shot

The Washington Post: See the winners and entries in National Geographic’s 2016 Nature Photographer of the Year contest

BBC: Environmental Photographer of the Year winners announced

Arctic photography
photojournalism
nature photography
climate change
climate crisis
endangered species
marine conservation
environment

