Your Call: Through the lens, climate change and conservation photography

How are photographers documenting the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation?

From declining sea ice in the Arctic to coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef, photographers give us a visual sense of the human toll on the environment. We are seeing major changes in the world’s landscapes. What do photographs reveal about the urgency of addressing climate change? And how are they motivating people to take action?

Guests:

Cristina Mittermeier, marine biologist and photographer specializing in conservation issues surrounding the ocean and indigenous cultures

Luc Forsyth, environmental photojournalist, videographer, and writer exploring the relationships and conflicts between culture, politics, and the environment

