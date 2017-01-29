Your Call: Trump’s executive order on immigration and its consequences

Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven Muslim majority countries entry into the U.S. has sparked protests at airports across the country.

The decree bars all refugees and citizens from seven Muslim countries from traveling to the United States for 90 days. All refugee admissions will be suspended for 120 days. Syrian refugees are barred from entering the US indefinitely. Who’s been impacted by the ban? Join the conversation, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar and you.

Guests:

Banafsheh Akhlaghi, civil and human rights lawyer

Catherine Tactaquin, executive director and co-founder of the National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

Julia Harumi Mass, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Northern California

