Your Call: The war and humanitarian crisis in Yemen

The nearly two-year US backed Saudi military attack on Yemen has killed more than 10,000 people.

On January 29, a Navy SEALs raid resulted in the deaths of 30 people, including 10 women and children according to medics.

What do we need to know about US policies in Yemen under Barack Obama and what can we expect under Donald Trump? And what has been driving the US policy in Yemen?

Guests:

Shabia Mantoo, UN Refugee Agency spokesperson for Yemen

Sheila Carapico, professor of political science and international studies at the University of Richmond, and editor of Arabia Incognita: Dispatches from Yemen and the Gulf

