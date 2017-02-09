Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: The war and humanitarian crisis in Yemen

By Laura Flynn 8 minutes ago
  • Ahmed, 3 years old, receives treatment for moderate acute malnutrition in a hospital in Hajjah, Yemen.
    UN WFP/Abeer Etefa

The nearly two-year US backed Saudi military attack on Yemen has killed more than 10,000 people.

On January 29, a Navy SEALs raid resulted in the deaths of 30 people, including 10 women and children according to medics.

What do we need to know about US policies in Yemen under Barack Obama and what can we expect under Donald Trump? And what has been driving the US policy in Yemen?

 

Guests:

Shabia Mantoo, UN Refugee Agency spokesperson for Yemen

Sheila Carapico, professor of political science and international studies at the University of Richmond, and editor of Arabia Incognita: Dispatches from Yemen and the Gulf

 

Web Resources:

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: Yemen

The Guardian: Yemen death toll has reached 10,000, UN says

Middle East Eye: "A night of evil': US attack in Yemen leaves scars, fear and hatred

Al Jazeera: Yakla residents speak of US raid that killed civilians

BBC: Yemen conflict: UN official accuses world of ignoring crisis

The Intercept: Obama Killed a 16-Year-Old American in Yemen. Trump Just Killed His 8-Year-Old Sister.

BBC: Yemen crisis: Who is fighting whom?

The Guardian: The US just bombed Yemen, and no one's talking about it

BBC: In pictures: Yemen's displaced women and girls

 

