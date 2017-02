Rose Aguilar and her guests discuss journalism that stood out this week.

This week's guests:

Nicholas Keung, reporter for the Toronto Star covering immigration, refugee, migrant and diversity issues

Roque Planas, national reporter for the Huffington Post covering Latin American and Latino issues

Julio Ricardo Varela, senior digital editor for Latino USA, and founder of LatinoRebels.com

The New Yorker: The desperate battle to destroy ISIS