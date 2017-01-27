Your Call Weekly Kudos: January 27th, 2017

Rose Aguilar and her guests discuss journalism that stood out this week.

This week's guests:

Jack Cushman, editor and reporter for Inside Climate News, and author of Keystone and Beyond: Tar Sands and the National Interest in the Era of Climate Change

Ioan Grillo, journalist, and author of Gangster Warlords: Drug Dollars, Killing Fields and the New Politics of Latin America

Scott Horton, contributing editor at Harper’s Magazine, and author of Lords of Secrecy: The National Security Elite and America's Stealth Foreign PolicyThe Huffington Post's Paul Blumenthal and Buzzfeed's Borzou Daragahi

Recommended Reading / Listening:

The New York Times: Russian Charged With Treason Worked in Office Linked to Election Hacking

The New York Review of Books: Pause! We Can go Back!

Journalism in the Americas Blog: Expelled from Mexican radio after "blow from censorship," Carmen Aristegui's show returns via the internet