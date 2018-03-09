Your Call Weekly Kudos: March 9th, 2018

Rose Aguilar and her guests discuss journalism that stood out this week.

This week's guests:

Gary Rivlin, reporting fellow with The Investigative Fund at The Nation Institute, and author of Katrina: After the Flood

David Dayen, contributor to The Intercept, and author of Chain of Title: How Three Ordinary Americans Uncovered Wall Street's Great Foreclosure Fraud

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief of The Globe and Mail

Recommended Reading:

The Wall Street Journal: The Secretive Company That Pours America's Coffee

The New York Times: OVERLOOKED