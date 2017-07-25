Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: What are we doing about climate change?

By & Sana Saleem 3 minutes ago

In 2006, Al Gore’s award winning documentary "An Inconvenient Truth" started a national conversation about climate change. What’s been accomplished since then?

 

Seen around the world by millions of people it put Al Gore in the centre of the movement for climate justice and won him a nobel prize.

Eleven years later, he’s out with "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power". The sequel revisits the ongoing impacts of climate change, Trump’s departure from the historic Paris agreement, and the future of renewables.

 

Filmmakers Bonnie Cohen and John Shenk join us to talk about the film and their efforts to turn this into a movement for climate justice.

 

Guest:

 

Bonni Cohen, co-director, “An Inconvenient Sequel”

 

Jon Shenk, co-director & cinematographer, “An Inconvenient Sequel”

 

 

Web Resources:

 

An Inconvenient Sequel website

 

The Guardian: Have we reached the tipping point for investing in renewable energy?

 

Wired: Even without Paris business will leave Trump behind on climate change?

 

 

  

Tags: 
climate change
environment
science
Al GORE
BONNI COHEN
JON SHENK

Related Content

If climate change were a song, what would it sound like?

By Apr 24, 2017
photo by Julie Caine

 

Climate change is an issue that can be hard for some to prioritize. It’s abstract. We can read the charts and the statistics—but is there a way to feel it? The Bay Area’s Climate Music Project at UC Berkeley wants to make the experience visceral.

Your Call: US bombing of Afghanistan; climate change in the Arctic and sea level rise

By & Malihe Razazan Apr 14, 2017

On Thursday, the US military dropped a massive 22,000-pound bomb in eastern Afghanistan. How are the media covering the human cost of the “war on terror” in Afghanistan?

Your Call: Through the lens, climate change and conservation photography

By Malihe Razazan Feb 20, 2017

  

From declining sea ice in the Arctic to coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef, photographers give us a visual sense of the human toll on the environment.

Can controlling cow poop help California meet its climate change goals?

By Mar 14, 2017
Angela Johnston

 

Almost nothing goes to waste at Bob Giacomini’s family dairy farm north of Point Reyes Station.