Your Call: What are we doing about climate change?

In 2006, Al Gore’s award winning documentary "An Inconvenient Truth" started a national conversation about climate change. What’s been accomplished since then?

Seen around the world by millions of people it put Al Gore in the centre of the movement for climate justice and won him a nobel prize.

Eleven years later, he’s out with "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power". The sequel revisits the ongoing impacts of climate change, Trump’s departure from the historic Paris agreement, and the future of renewables.



Filmmakers Bonnie Cohen and John Shenk join us to talk about the film and their efforts to turn this into a movement for climate justice.

Guest:

Bonni Cohen, co-director, “An Inconvenient Sequel”

Jon Shenk, co-director & cinematographer, “An Inconvenient Sequel”

Web Resources:

An Inconvenient Sequel website

The Guardian: Have we reached the tipping point for investing in renewable energy?

Wired: Even without Paris business will leave Trump behind on climate change?



