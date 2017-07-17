Related Program: 
Your Call: What could we accomplish if all young people had the resources to realize their dreams?

By Malihe Razazan 53 minutes ago

 The award-winning documentary Step follows the lives of three seniors at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women.

The school’s mission to ensure that every student attends college The girls strive to get good grades against the backdrop of social unrest, racial tension, and problems at home. What could we accomplish if all young people had the resources to realize their dreams? Join the next Your Call, with me, Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

Amanda Lipitz, director and producer of the award winning documentary STEP

Paula Dofat, college counselor at The Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

Geri McIntyre, STEP coach at The Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

Web Resources:

https://www.impactpartnersfilm.com/films/step

https://youtu.be/ulRl7_8t2ys

 
