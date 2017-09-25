Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: What does animal tracking tell us about climate change?

By Sana Saleem & Rose Aguilar 5 hours ago

Technology has transformed the way scientists and researchers track animals around the globe. In their new book, Where The Animals Go: Tracking Wildlife with Technology in 50 Maps and Graphics designer Oliver Uberti  & geographer  James Cheshire explore the animal tracking revolution, which reveals animal behavior. 

Data collected by sophisticated tracking technology like camera traps, satellites, and drones and reveals the paths of animal migration. How do ants, owls, otters, sharks, and other animals navigate the planet? And how is climate change and urban development altering their movement? 

Guest:

Oliver Uberti, award-winning designer, visual journalist and co-author of Where The Animals Go: Tracking Wildlife with Technology in 50 Maps and Graphics 

Web Resources: 

Where the Animals Go

City Lab: How Human Activity Is Changing Animal Migration Patterns

The Atlantic: The Golden Age of Animal Tracking

Washington Post: We’re entering a stunning new era for animal tracking

