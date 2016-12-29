Your Call: What does a fish know?

We're revisiting our conversation with Jonathan Balcombe. He joins us to discuss his new book, What a Fish Knows, the Inner Lives of our Underwater Cousins.

Humans kill and eat trillions of fish every year, yet most of us know so little about them. Fishes feel pain, use tools, and conduct elaborate courtship rituals. Balcombe gives fishes a voice, diving into scientific research and evidence to explain how they perceive, feel, and experience the world. What does a fish know?

Guest:

Jonathan Balcombe, director of animal sentience at the Humane Society Institute for Science and Policy and the author of four books, including Second Nature and Pleasure Kingdom

Web Resources:

Jonathan Balcombe