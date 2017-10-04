Your Call: What does it takes to get true environmental justice in this country?

The new documentary, Company Town, follows a group of citizens in small-town Arkansas who are fighting for their lives against Georgia-Pacific, one of the nation’s largest paper mills and chemical plants, owned by the billionaire Koch brothers. The town is slowly dying from cancers that many experts have linked to the toxins in the paper mill’s wastewater and air pollution. But when they turn to authorities in the EPA for help, they don’t find the relief they need. We'll talk to the director of Company Town about the film and what it takes to get true environmental justice in this country. Join the conversation on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guest:

Award-winning filmmaker Natalie Kotke-Masocco who directed, wrote, and produced, Company Town, a feature-length documentary about environmental injustice in a small rural town in Arkansas.





Web Resources:

Company Town, official website