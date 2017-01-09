Your Call: What is the future of the Democratic Party?

We’ll have a conversation about how the Democratic Party is moving forward after millions of working people, once the base of the Democratic Party shifted their vote to Trump.

What have the democrats learned in the wake of this defeat? What does the Party stand for in 2017? Join us live at 10 am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

Kimberly Ellis, former executive director of Emerge California, and a candidate for state chair of the Democratic Party in 2017

Robert Reich, Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, INEQUALITY FOR ALL.

