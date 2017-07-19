Your Call: What happened to California's single payer healthcare bill?

We'll have a conversation about the ongoing debate on the future of healthcare in California. The $400 billion plan to rebuild the state’s health care system passed the Senate, but it was shelved by the California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Why did the single-payer health care bill fail? And what needs to happen for California to win its fight for universal health care?

Guests:

Dr. Paul Song, oncologist, and national board member of Physicians for a National Health Program

David Dayen, journalist, and author: “Chain of Title: How Three Ordinary Americans Uncovered Wall Street’s Great Foreclosure Fraud”

Web Resources:

SB-562 The Healthy California Act

Physicians for National Health Program

Mother Jones: : Everything You Need to know About the Single-Payer Fight in California

The Intercept: California Single-Payer Organizers are Deceiving their Supporters. It’s Time to Stop.

The Sacramento Bee: ‘Woefully incomplete’ universal health bill dead for the year in California

Capital & Main: Study Shows California’s Single-Payer Bill Would Save Health Care Costs